Insurance commissioner gives rip current safety advice

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH (WWAY)– Summer has yet to officially start but, there have already been six deaths along the North Carolina coast due to rip currents.

​Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is also chairman of ‘Safe Kids NC.’ Thursday morning, Causey spoke at the Holiday Inn Sunspree in Wrightsville Beach.and gave some advice on rip current safety.

An important tip is to never let children swim without an adult present. He also suggests that the current recommendation to swim sideways along the beach might be a little dated. Instead he has an alternative approach.

“Don’t fight it and don’t panic and relax. They used to tell us if you’re gonna swim, swim parallel to the coast,” Mike Causey said. “Now they say just relax, float on your back, let the current carry you and somebody will come to the rescue.”

Causey also encourages swimmers to be aware of the color of the flags posted daily on the beach. Green means it’s safe to swim and surf, yellow means use caution, and red means steer clear.