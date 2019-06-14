Henrietta Returns to The Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A new Henrietta has made its way to Wilmington! The Henrietta three departed for fort Myers in 2016, but the new one is sitting on the cape fear river as we speak and is ready to shove off!

Starting Saturday night, the Henrietta will be available for sunset cruises and next week it will be available for lunch sight seeing cruises.

- Advertisement -

Carl Marshburn is the co-captain and he used many words to describe this boat, the most prominent one being “special.”

“All the Henriettas have been special. We named this boat after a boat that ran on this river for over 40 years she became special, we bought the three she was special and this boat right here she’s gonna be just as special as the rest of them. she’s gonna be a part of downtown Wilmington which is what we want her to be,” said Marshburn.

If you would like to purchase tickets for a cruise on the Henrietta click here.