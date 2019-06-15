One person dead, another injured after shooting at Cardinal Pointe Apartments

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– According to Shallotte Police Department Sergeant John Holman one person is dead, and another person was injured after a shooting on Friday night.

According to Sergeant Holman it happened around 10:30 p.m.

Sergeant Holman said authorities were notified of the shooting when one victim drove them self to Brunswick Novant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery and is now in stable condition.

According to Sergeant Holman when authorities arrived to the Cardinal Pointe Apartments in Shallotte they found a second victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.