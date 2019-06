WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A 27-year-old man is dead after colliding into a car on his motorcycle in Whiteville Saturday.

Whiteville Police say the accident happened on the 400 block of Smyrna Road. They say the man on the motorcycle collided with a car that was making a left-hand turn.

No other injuries were reported. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.