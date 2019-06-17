DNA links man to 2018 Wilmington rape

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges in the rape of a 67-year-old Wilmington woman, after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the crime.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Charles Lee Crews, II, 37, remains behind bars after he was arrested and charged on Saturday for 1st degree rape, kidnapping and twelve other charges including larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretense.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say Crews’ arrest comes after DNA evidence from a 2018 crime scene was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and linked him to a November 2018 rape.

In November, Crews allegedly broke into an apartment off S. College Road and held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.

The remaining charges are from several other crimes that Crews allegedly committed throughout Wilmington.

He is in the New Hanover County jail. His bond is set at $2.6 million.

If you have any information about crimes linked to Crews contact WPD by using Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.