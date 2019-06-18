Sea turtle nest disturbed near Oak Island Pier

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a sea turtle nest near Oak Island Pier had been vandalized.

They say someone had dug into the nest however, the eggs were not broken or disturbed.

- Advertisement -

The post also serves as a reminder that loggerhead turtle populations are listed as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

If someone is caught disturbing sea turtle nests, they could face a federal fine of $50,000 imprisonment, or both.

Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program asks if anyone saw anything or anyone disturbing the nest to send them a private message.