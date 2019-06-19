DNA from car parts sent to lab in deadly hit-and-run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Investigators are making progress in the hit-and-run in Brunswick County that killed a 71-year-old woman.

The accident happened on Highway 17 near Lanvale Road in Leland around 12:30 a.m. on June 5.

The highway patrol collected car parts believed to have fallen off the car that hit Barbara Jean Cusatis.

They found an air deflector containing blood and hair samples from Cusatis which were sent to the state lab for analysis.

The suspect was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

If you have any information, call the highway patrol.