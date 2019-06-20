Isabel Holmes Bridge to close nightly until 2021

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will begin making bridge preservation repairs to a Wilmington bridge Thursday night.

NCDOT will close the Isabel Holmes Bridge at 7 p.m. and all lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. Closures will continue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. every Sunday through Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The bridge repairs are expected to last through the spring of 2021.

Signs will be set up in the area directing traffic round the closure. Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when approaching the work zone.

The $17.9 million contract for the repairs was awarded in February to PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. of Raleigh. The project area will be just under a half mile long and includes removal and replacement of the grid deck, repairs of the concrete deck and riding surface on the bridge, as well, as remodeling the control house and painting.