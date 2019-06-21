Wilmington teen killed in Pender County crash

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington teenager is dead and another in critical condition after a head-on crash in Pender County on Friday morning.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. on NC 210 near Point Caswell Road, about 13 miles west of Burgaw.

The NC Highway Patrol said Kristen Winner, 18, was heading west when she crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on.

Winner died at the scene. Her passenger, Dyshaun Tolson, 19, of Wilmington and the driver of the truck, Mary Devane, 63, of Ivanhoe were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The highway patrol estimates both vehicles were driving 55 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Trooper Reiger is investigating for the NC Highway Patrol.