CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– According to the town of Carolina Beach Facebook page, Freeman park will be closed Saturday afternoon due to crowded conditions.

According to the post, closings north of zone 12 and great beach weather have overcrowded the park.

The town reports the park will be closed to all vehicular traffic between 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The post also states that visitors should plan on additional closures for Sunday, June 23 pending patron usage.