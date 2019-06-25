Former New Hanover County teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former New Hanover County teacher facing dozens of child sex crimes charges pleaded guilty on Tuesday morning.

Michael Kelly, 50, faced multiple charges, including multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, indecent liberties with a student and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

- Advertisement -

Kelly was a teacher at Isaac Bear Early College High School when he was arrested in February of 2018.

Kelly has remained in the New Hanover County jail under a $2.1 million bond.

Kelly shared pornographic images with some students on Snapchat, had sexual conversations while at school, and texted students sexual images of his genitalia, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for Michael Kelly’s home.

Sentencing is currently underway. WWAY will have more details as they become available.