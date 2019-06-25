Owner of Fermental charged with embezzlement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County businessman was arrested Monday on felony tax charges.

According to a news release, Steven Ronald Gibbs, 44, was charged with four counts of Embezzlement of State Property and four counts of Embezzlement of New Hanover County Property.

- Advertisement -

Gibbs owns Fermental, Inc., a shop that sells craft beer and wine in Ogden.

Arrest warrants allege that Gibbs aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $44,059.20 in State and New Hanover County Sales Tax between September 1, 2014 and September 20, 2017.

During this period of time, Gibbs was the responsible person of Fermental, Inc., which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina State and New Hanover County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Related Article: Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing convenience stores

Gibbs appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000 bond.

The charges against Gibbs resulted from an investigation by special agents with the NC Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.

WWAY reached out to Fermental. We were told no one wants to comment.