Wilmington woman allegedly shoots boyfirend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A woman is behind bars after calling 911 to report a crime she allegedly committed.

Wilmington Police say they responded to the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, about a 72-year-old man who had been shot in the groin area.

Police say Lacey Felton, 27, called 911 from the 400 block of Racine Drive and reported she shot her boyfriend.

The victim was transported to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Felton has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within city limits. She is now being held at the New Hanover County Jail.