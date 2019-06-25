Wilson Center collaborating with BD Wong

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Community College is collaborating with renowned actor, BD Wong, on a new Broadway musical.

Wong has starred on Broadway, in film, and on TV.

The unnamed project is being developed by Tony award winning composer, Wayne Barker. It is in the preliminary development stages.

Opera House Theatre company is working alongside the production. They are holding auditions for the project.

Auditions are by appointment only and will be held July 12-13 for adults and teens at the Shuffler Center on 2011 Carolina Beach Rd.

To make an appointment, click here.