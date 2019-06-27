Carolina Beach halts sale of Freeman Park day passes, other changes announced

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Due to extensive erosion in certain areas of Freeman Park, the Town of Carolina Beach has announced temporary changes for the north end.

The town says areas north of Zone J are not passable by vehicles and they do not expect the situation to improve over the next few weeks.

- Advertisement -

As of now, no vehicles will be allowed past Zone J. The town will issue violations to anyone caught driving past the designated closure. You will still be able to walk past this point, but lifeguards will only patrol the areas of Freeman Park where vehicles are allowed.

No more day passes to drive out on Freeman Park will be sold, until further notice. You can still buy an annual pass.

Because of the limited beach area, intermittent closures are anticipated due to overcrowding.

Related Article: All paws on deck for the Inaugural Surf Dog Experience

Camping will be limited to designated spaces south of Zone J. Campers with reservations are urged to call (866) 330-7275 to verify continued availability.

Pending lunar new moon tidal surges, access to Freeman Park may result in additional restrictions and closures.

The town says public safety personnel will make daily assessments to determine if and when additional sections of the park can safely be opened.