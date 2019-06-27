Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue demonstrates how they handle rip current rescues

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Have you ever wondered how lifeguards get so good at their job?

It isn’t easy, and Thursday, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue gave us a demonstration of how they save someone from a rip current.

Lifeguards explained that saving someone is much more complicated than just pulling them to safety.

Drowning is an extensive process. The rescue doesn’t stop the when the victim has reached land.

Lt. John Scull with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue says that realistic simulations are a paramount part of training for their lifeguards.

“We train our lifeguards here at Wrightstville Beach to a very high standard,” Scull said. “We expect them to be able to respond reflexively when the call comes, so that if their training is as stressful as the real thing then they’re able to perform flawlessly and put up their best effort.”

Scull said when his team responds to rip current incidents, it often involves out-of-towners being rescued.