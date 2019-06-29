Protesters gather at George Davis statue Saturday afternoon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is overflowing with history, and there are physical reminders all around, inlcuding the monument dedicated to George Davis downtown.

But not everyone feels that the statue, honoring the Wilmington native, who served as attorney general of the Confederate States of America, is a good thing for our town. Protesters gathered in front of it Saturday afternoon to voice peacefully their concerns about the message that it sends.

Sonya Patrick-AmenRa is the National Black Leadership Caucus southeastern region chair. She said Confederate statues give glory to a darker time in our history.

“This is the United States of America, not the United States of the Confederacy,” Patrick-AmenRa said. “The Confederacy went against the United States of America. They lost the Civil War, and they belong in the history books not glorified in the middle of our streets.”

Patrick-AmenRa and other protesters insisted that there is no room for hate in Wilmington, and that includes Confederate monuments.