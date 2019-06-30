Deputies investigate after 19-year-old man, woman murdered in Winnabow

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A murder investigation is underway after two people were found dead on a dirt road in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 11:30 p.m. Saturday leading them to the bodies of a man and woman in the 7000 block of Lee Buck Road in Winnabow.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the occupants of a newer model, gray, Toyota 4-Runner with only one headlight burning.

The person/persons is wanted for questioning in the murders. The sheriff’s office has identified the victims as Xavier Stevenson, 19, of Southport, and Myla Payne, also 19, of Supply.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident. They have not released the cause of death pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Ronald Clarke at (910) 386-7080 or call 911.