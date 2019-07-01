Armed robbery, pedestrian hit near Leland Library

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement officers from the Leland Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an armed robbery, near where a pedestrian was also hit.

Right now, it’s uncertain whether the armed robbery and crash are related.

The pedestrian was hit on Shady Grove Lane, which is right across from the library in Leland.

The armed robbery happened by the library, according to Leland Police Lt. Jeremy Humphries.

Details are limited right now. WWAY is working to get more information.