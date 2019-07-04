Fire crews respond to Carolina Beach Road structure fire

By
Kelsie Anderson
-
0
Fire crews respond to fire at Sawmill Restaurant on July 4, 2019 (Photo: WWAY/Kevin Dumas)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Fire crews from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are on scene of a structure fire on 5611 Carolina Beach Road.

That address is the location of Sawmill Restaurant in Monkey Junction.

Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that flames and smoke are visible upon arrival.

They ask to please avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing. WWAY has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update as details become available.

