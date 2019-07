GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE)–Georgetown County Fire crews say multiple people may have been struck by lightning.

The National Weather Service reported the strike at 4 North Sampit in Georgetown around 2:10 p.m. They say 12 people were injured and four were unresponsive.

Firefighters tell us three people have been taken to the hospital. One person is said to be in critical condition and the other two sustained minor injuries.

