The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning following a jet ski crash near Little River.

DNR officers are on scene and working to get those involved back to shore.

The incident happened at the Little River jetties and Cherry Grove Point, according to SCDNR PIO Kaley Lawrimore.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they are also headed to the scene to assist.

