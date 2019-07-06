Freeman Park closing Saturday afternoon for safety concerns

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Freeman Park is being closed again to all vehicles to prevent overcrowding and for the safety of those on the beach, the Town of Carolina Beach announced in a news release.

No vehicles will be allowed on the park as of 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

However, if you have a camping reservation in sites 1-61, you will be allowed access to the park and campsites.

You can still access any part of Freeman Park on foot.

Assessments will be made regularly by public safety staff to determine if or when the park will re-open to vehicular traffic.

While plans are to open the park daily at 8 a.m. to annual permit holders, Carolina Beach anticipates more closures due to the busy holiday weekend.

Related Article: Locals chipping in to rebuild iconic pier decimated by Florence

Updates will be posted to the town’s website and Facebook.