Absentee Ballot Bill passes NC Senate

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)–The North Carolina Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would combat absentee ballot fraud in our state.
The bill is designed to prevent ballot harvesting operations seen in Bladen County over the last decade, namely after the results of the Ninth Congressional District Race last year.
The bill would do a number of things including:
- Requires voters to include a copy of their ID with their ballot request form.
- Requires voters to make a request for an absentee ballot on a form created by the State Board of Elections.
- Creates a separate register for absentee by mail ballots and one stop early voting ballots.
- Increases criminal penalties for absentee ballot fraud with the intent or providing district attorneys better tools for prosecuting absentee ballot fraud.