New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office earns Triple Crown Award

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has received a rare award.

According to a news release the sheriff’s office earned the Triple Crown Award. The award was established by the National Sheriff’s Association to recognize sheriff’s offices that achieve national accreditations simultaneously. The national accreditation agencies are the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, the American Correctional Association’s Commission on Accreditation for Corrections and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.

According to the National Sheriff’s Association achieving these accreditations individually is a daunting task. Acquiring all three at the same time is an extraordinary feat. The NSA says the Triple Crown distinction is so rare, that since the establishment of the award in 1993, 65 sheriff’s offices have qualified out of the 3081 Sheriff’s Offices in the United States.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it is the first sheriff’s office to achieve the Triple Crown Award in North Carolina.