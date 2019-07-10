3 arrested, 5,700 bags seized in New Hanover County drug bust

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office seized thousands of bags of heroin after a four week long investigation into heroin sales.

According to a press release, detectives conducted surveillance on Crystal James. After observing James leave her residence and drive into a parking lot near Shipyard Boulevard, detectives approached her sitting in her vehicle.

In her vehicle, detectives say they found around 100 bags of heroin, 12 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Traneeta Lloyd and Daquan Hansley were in a car next to her. Detectives searched the car and located an additional 30 bags of heroin, approximately two grams of cocaine and two grams of marijuana.

Detectives got a search warrant for James’ Wilmington home and seized 5,600 bags of heroin, more than 80 grams of marijuana, and an AR style rifle.

Crystal James was charged with numerous drug offenses including possession with intent to sell heroin and trafficking heroin. She is in the New Hanover Detention Facility under a $2,000,000 secured bond.

Hansley and Lloyd were also charged with numerous drug offenses including possession with intent to sell heroin.