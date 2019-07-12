Hearing set for New Hanover Co. operating room applications

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State regulators want your feedback on a trio of applications to build more operating rooms in New Hanover County.

Three applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to develop operating rooms in response to a need determination in the 2019 State Medical Facilities Plan for six operating rooms in New Hanover County.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center proposes to develop four additional operating rooms at the existing hospital in Wilmington. The project is expected to cost $8.4 million and would be completed in October 2021.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Atlantic SurgiCenter LLC propose to develop two additional operating rooms at Atlantic SurgiCenter in Wilmington and separately license the center as an ambulatory surgical facility. The project is expected to cost $7.6 million and would be completed in October 2021.

Wilmington Eye Surgery Center LLC and WESCP LLC propose to develop two operating rooms at a new ambulatory surgical facility — Wilmington Eye Surgery Center. The project is expected to cost $9.8 million and would be completed in July 2021.

A public hearing for these projects will be held Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. in the New Hanover Room of New Hanover County Public Library, 201 Chestnut St., Wilmington.

Anyone may file written comments concerning these proposals. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5:30 p.m. on July 31.

Comments may be submitted as an attachment to an email if they are sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov. Comments may also be mailed to the following address:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704