New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seizes 1,500 bags, arrest two in drug bust

By
WWAY News
-
0
Nahledge Vaughn (right) and Carlton James McIntyre Jr. (left) were arrested on multiple felony drug charges Wednesday. (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office located 1,500 bags of heroin during a traffic stop on July 10.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office found 1,500 bags of heroin during traffic stop Wednesday. (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives arrested Carlton James McIntyre Jr. and Nahledge Vaughn during a traffic stop on S. 7th Street.

- Advertisement -

During the stop, detectives found the bags of heroin packaged for sale along with a Glock 9mm handgun.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office also found a Glock 9mm handgun during the traffic stop. (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Both suspects are facing multiple felony drug charges. Officials says McIntyre is a validated gang member and convicted felon.

McIntyre and Vaughn are being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility. McIntyre is being held under a $2,500,000 secured bond. Vaughn is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

You Might Also Like