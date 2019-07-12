New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seizes 1,500 bags, arrest two in drug bust

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office located 1,500 bags of heroin during a traffic stop on July 10.

Detectives arrested Carlton James McIntyre Jr. and Nahledge Vaughn during a traffic stop on S. 7th Street.

During the stop, detectives found the bags of heroin packaged for sale along with a Glock 9mm handgun.

Both suspects are facing multiple felony drug charges. Officials says McIntyre is a validated gang member and convicted felon.

McIntyre and Vaughn are being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility. McIntyre is being held under a $2,500,000 secured bond. Vaughn is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond.