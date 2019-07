WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 33-year-old man is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Wilmington.

Jody Farrow, 33, is in the New Hanover County jail charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police went to a home on Nina Place home around 11 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, they found Deaundre Idris Sansbury, 43, dead in the home.

Farrow is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond.