AMBER ALERT: Mother considered dangerous, abducted child needs special care

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The baby abducted from a Bladen County daycare has severe medical complications and needs special care, according to Sheriff Jim McVicker.

4-month-old Lonnisha Askew was allegedly taken from the daycare on Monday by her biological mother, Juanita Askew, 22.

Investigators say the baby has been in the custody of the Columbus County Department of Social Services since she was born. Juanita Askew had one supervised visit a month at the daycare.

McVicker says the mother went to Little Hands Daycare in Bladenboro and told staff she had a visit. When they turned their back, Askew allegedly ran off with her daughter.

Lonnisha Askew has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect, care that her mother may not even be aware of, investigators said.

The child was last seen wearing a green and pink “onesie” with circle designs.

Askew is believed to be driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with NC Plate FLN1228. Investigators say the car could be stolen.

McVicker said Juanita is believed to be violent and dangerous with abrupt mood swings.

She is the sister of Chauncey Askew, who is currently charged with the October murder of NC State Trooper Kevin Conner.

Juanita Askew could be anywhere in the southeastern part of North Carolina or the northeastern part of South Carolina. You can also call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.