UPDATE: Police say teen shot near Creekwood in serious condition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in serious condition.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Cypress Cove, a new apartment complex behind Creekwood South, according to Wilmington Police Department Spokeswoman Linda Thompson.

When police arrived they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

No word yet on whether the shooting happened inside the complex or in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to use Text-A-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.

We will have more details as they become available.