Pender County hires new elections director

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County has announced the hiring of a new election director to lead the Pender County Director of Elections office.

In a statement released today, Pender County Manager Randell Woodruff said Susan Williams started in her new role with the county on June 17.

- Advertisement -

Williams was born in Burgaw, has family ties to Pender County and served four years in the U.S. Navy.

She brings many years of experience to the Pender County Director of Elections office, Woodruff said.

Williams has served in several election capacities in Duplin County, including an assistant, precinct judge and chief judge overseeing all county precincts. She also served as an election specialist, deputy director and director of board of elections.

“Mrs. Williams is responsible to ensure every eligible voter in Pender County gets to exercise their right to participate in our local, state and federal elections,” Woodruff added.