Swimmer pulled from the water in Oak Island, remains in ICU

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A man pulled from the water in Oak Island remains at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in ICU, according to Oak Island Fire Chief Chris Anselmo.

Anselmo said they were dispatched to a cardiac arrest at the 3rd St. East beach access around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the man out of the water and were performing CPR.

Anselmo said the man, who is in his mid-30s, had been playing in the water with his kids when, according to bystanders, the children began yelling for help because the man went underwater and they couldn’t find him.

People on the beach swam out and were able to find the man and bring him to shore. That’s when 911 was called and emergency crews responded.

When Oak Island fire crews arrived they took over CPR and were able to get a pulse.

Vitalink landed to take the man to NHRMC, but Anselmo said crews had to transport the man by ambulance to continue performing CPR because they couldn’t maintain a steady pulse. Anselmo said there’s not enough room in the helicopter for responders to perform CPR.

Oak Island Police Department, Brunswick County EMS, Oak Island Water Rescue, and St. James EMS also arrived.

Anselmo said he called NHRMC and could not get a prognosis on the victim, but was told he was still a patient in ICU.

No word yet on the man’s identity.