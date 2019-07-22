Body of missing swimmer found at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The body of a 21-year-old East Carolina University student was found late Monday afternoon at Wrightsville Beach, two days after he went missing while swimming near Palm Tree Island.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office found Ian William Malson, 21, around 2:30 p.m. at Motts Channel, not far from where he was last seen.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender EMS, and NC Wildlife began searching Monday around 6:00 a.m.

The US Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday morning.

No word yet on an official cause of death.