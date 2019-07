WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for a man charged in a 2017 Wilmington murder continues this week in a New Hanover County courtroom.

Daquan Daniels is charged with first degree murder.

The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says the prosecution continued to present evidence Monday.

This phase of the trial is expected to last a few more days.

Daniels allegedly shot and killed Aubrey Redd on Campbell Street in June of 2017.