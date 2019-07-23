Wilmington Police investigating Market Street bank robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are on the scene of a bank robbery in downtown Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department’s Twitter, it happened at 201 Market Street, which is the address of First Bank.

- Advertisement -

Police say it happened around 9:15 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, 60 or older, 5’9″ with a heavy build and balding greyish hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

There are no reports of injuries.

Call 911 or (910) 343-3609 if you see a man matching that description in the downtown area near 3rd and Market Streets.