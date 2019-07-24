Historic Wilmington Foundation announces list of ‘Most Threatened Places’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced the 12 new sites around the Cape Fear on the list of “Most Threatened Places” for 2019 and 2020.

The foundation announced the list Wednesday at Wilmington City Hall.

The list includes Pender County Courthouse, the Reaves Chapel and the Alton Lennon Federal courthouse, among others.

Beth Rutledge with the foundation says they look to see what sites are the most vulnerable.

“I try to mention whenever I’m talking about historic preservation that it is about so much more than architecture,” Rutledge said. “It’s about a sense of place. It’s about community. All of these places tie us to where we live.”

Rutledge says historic buildings are more than economic development opportunities. She says they are a big part of our culture.