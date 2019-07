TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Tabor City man is back on trial for the attempted rape and kidnapping of child.

In 2014, 57-year-old Calvin Watts was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child in his home.

- Advertisement -

Watts appealed the ruling.

The State Court of Appeals granted Watts a new trial after determining the trial court should not have admitted evidence of a prior sexual assault.

Watts was released in 2017.