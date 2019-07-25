Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Wilmington for first time in 10 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is making a stop in Wilmington.

The wall has the names of more than 58,000 men and women who sacrificed their lives during the Vietnam War.

- Advertisement -

The American Honor Guards of North Carolina and the Wilmington chapter of The Vietnam Veterans of America started setting up the wall Thursday at Mayfaire Town Center.

The wall will be open all day and night through Monday.

Curtis Farrison, with the Vietnam Veterans of America, says people can honor the fallen, even if they can’t make the trip to the memorial in Washington D.C.

“It allows them to come out and still give respect to their loved ones,” Farrison said. “Their sons, their brother, their sisters, their husbands and their wives. It also brings to bear the factuality of what the Vietnam War was like to us.”

Farrison says this is the first time in 10 years that the wall has come to Wilmington.