PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a law enforcement officer in Pender County.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain James Rowell said the crash happened near Highway 117 and Old Savannah Road.

Rowell said the crash involved a Burgaw Police Officer.

No word on the extent of any possible injuries.

This is a developing story.

WWAY has reached out to Highway Patrol for more information.