Two North Carolina SBI agents injured during explosion

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Two agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Squad were injured Friday morning after an explosion occurred.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County Thursday night assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office with a search that went into Friday morning.

Officials say they found bomb making materials during the search.

As they were conducting a render sage mission on those materials, an explosion occurred injuring both agents.

Agent Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. ASAC Luper was later transported to the burn center for treatment, as well.

ASAC Luper remains in stable condition, Special Agent Joy is now listed in critical condition.