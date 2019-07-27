Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect in Saturday morning shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous in connection to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Akeem Rashad Alston showed up to a home off of Boseman Lane and got into an argument with Brandon Eugene Wilson.

- Advertisement -

Alston left, but then returned a few minutes later to continue the argument and allegedly shot Wilson in the calf.

The sheriff’s office says Alston left the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Alston’s whereabouts please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4162.