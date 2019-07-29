Driver wanted after bicyclist killed on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a bicyclist Saturday night and left the scene.

According to a news release from Sgt P.M. Sanders, the accident happened at 11:25 p.m. at Silver Lake Road and Carolina Beach Road.

Sheila Faircloth, 67, was trying to cross Carolina Beach Road on her bike when either an SUV or truck heading east hit her.

Faircloth died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicle did not stop. It’s described as either a light in color SUV or pickup truck with damage to the grill and front bumper area.

IF you saw the crash or have any information, contact the NC Highway Patrol at (910) 395-3917 during business hours or (910) 862-3133 after hours.