Man dies after shooting in Whiteville Tuesday afternoon

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is investigating after a Tuesday afternoon shooting left a 24-year-old man dead.

Police say they received a call in reference to a shooting around 4:25 p.m. at Sandy Ridge Apartments at 704 Nolan Avenue. When officers arrived they learned the victim had been transported to Columbus Regional Emergency Room for a gunshot wound by bystanders.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The man’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Whiteville Police Department are investigating.

Check back for more details as they are released.