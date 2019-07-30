Police: 2 people ‘senselessly murdered,’ officer hurt in shooting at Mississippi Walmart

SOUTHAVEN, MS (ABC) — Two people were “senselessly murdered” and an officer was shot and injured by a gunman at a Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart on Tuesday, according to officials.

After the shooting, which unfolded at about 6:30 a.m. local time, two officers found the suspect outside Walmart, Southaven police chief Macon Moore said at a news conference.

One officer was shot at that time and saved by his bulletproof vest, Moore said. The officer is now in the hospital recovering, he said.

The suspected shooter was shot twice by an officer and taken to a hospital to undergo surgery, Moore said.

“There’s no doubt the recent active shooter training required of the officers saved lives today,” Moore said.