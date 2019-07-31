67-year-old woman dies after crash in Calabash

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — According to Brunswick County Highway Patrol, a woman died Tuesday afternoon after a collision in Calabash.

The accident happened around 2:26 p.m., according to highway patrol.

Trooper J.D. Justice, with the highway patrol says Kevin Hart, 67, of Oak Island, was traveling north on U.S. 17 when he allegedly ran through a red light hitting Ann Wiltbank, 71, of Calabash.

The trooper says Wiltbank was t-boned when Hart allegedly ran through the light at NC 904.

Wiltbank was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hart was injured in the accident. He is in stable but critical condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to the highway patrol.