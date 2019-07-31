Man wanted for Castle Hayne store robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General in Castle Hayne last night.

Investigators say around 10:30 p.m. a man entered the Dollar General at 6001 Castle Hayne Road and demanded the two clerks get on the ground. Deputies say he hit both the clerks and repeatedly demanded money. After getting money from the clerks the man left the store.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a black male, 5’6” to 5’8”, 160 pounds with a thin build wearing blue jeans, no shirt with a white shirt covering his face.

If you have any information please contact the New Hanover County Sheriffs Office at (910) 798-4162 or click here to submit a tip online.