Construction for NHRMC new orthopedic hospital expected to end late 2020

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Construction for the new orthopedic hospital at New Hanover Regional Medical Center is expected to continue into late 2020.

A spokesman for the hospital says orthopedic services will officially be moved once construction is finished.

He says they will keep using the current facility on Wrightsville Avenue after the new one opens on the hospital’s main campus. He says they will continue to use the old facility’s radiology services and emergency department.

That spokesman says no long-term decisions have been made about the future of that property.

He says the $91 million project will include 108 patient beds, five operating rooms and three new floors.

If officials decided to sell the hospital, he says the old facility will be considered part of the sale.