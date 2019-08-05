55-year-old Wilmington man charged with 13 sex crimes

(Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 55-year-old Wilmington man is held on a $1,575,000 bond following an arrest last week. Billy Euguene Godfrey is facing 13 sexual related charges.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jerry Brewer reports Godfrey was arrested on a few charges based on evidence, but, after investigation, more evidence was found and additional charges were filed.

Among the charges, Godfrey faces one count related to secret peeping, and three charges each on sexual exploitation in a second and third degree.

