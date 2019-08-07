Islands Fresh-Mex Grill opening soon in Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Islands is moving across the river to Brunswick County.

Islands Fresh-Mex Grill opened in Wilmington in 2008 and currently has four locations in New Hanover County.

Now, the company is expanding into Leland.

The sign is already up at its new location on Olde Regent Way.

Sign is up at our new Leland location! Make sure you know were we are located. Coming soon!!!!!2013 Olde Regent WayUnit 110Leland, NC 28451United States Posted by Islands Fresh-Mex Grill on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Islands is best known for its $1 tacos after 5 p.m. The Market Street “Islands” across from Ogden Park plans to relocate to Gordon Road in the fall. The new Gordon Road location will have an indoor kids play area and room for private events and meetings.

No word yet on when Islands in Leland will open.